Kimora Lee Simmons has defended her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons' modelling career.

The TV fashion guru has spoken out to back Aoki's career move after she was criticised for taking on jobs while studying at America's prestigious Harvard University - insisting the teenager isn't "any less of a student" for following her passions outside of the classroom.

When asked about the criticism that has been levelled at the 19-year-old student, she told People.com: "It’s absolutely absurd. We wish Aoki the best and she knows that. So whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes … It doesn’t make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a model. It’s important to explore all your passions. "

The 47-year-old TV star added: "I love it that she’s trying to follow in my footsteps. But also I think it’s a pain because if I had had some of what they have, maybe I wouldn’t have been a model. But I think it’s just looking at different sides of a coin ... If "I’ve done it and I know it’s tough and I know it’s a little janky. Why would you want to do it? But we love an educated clumsy queen. She is an educated, clumsy queen."

Aoki - whose dad is Kimora's ex-husband Russell Simmons - has also defended her modelling career after being quizzed by followers on social media.

One fan on TikTok asked: "You’re so articulate and obviously educated … how come u chose (sic) modelling?” and Aoki replied: "Why am I going into a field that doesn’t necessarily require a degree, or require a whole lot of book smarts, when I have a lot of education?. One, because I love it. I think we should normalise you liking something. You don’t have to do what you’re immediately good at.”

She then added: "“I would like to change the idea that you can’t be smart and pretty, or you can’t be smart and enjoy your looks, or enjoy a creative/beauty/fashion-based career. One that requires plenty of smarts. Two, you can be two kinds of people in one person. That’s really who I am.”