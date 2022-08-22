A French police chief has recalled the moment she found Princess Diana's peals at the crash site in Paris.

Diana, Princess of Wales sustained fatal injuries when the car she was travelling in lost control in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in the French capital on August 31, 1997 and Brigade Criminelle chief Martine Monteil was among the first officials on the scene in the minutes after the accident.

Speaking in new documentary 'Investigating Diana: Death in Paris ', Monteil explained how she found jewellery belonging to the royal at the site. In a preview clip published by Dailymail.co.uk, she said: "‘We started to find these little clues. We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car were traces of paint.

"I even found some tiny pearls. They belonged to the Princess."

The documentary also features testimony from Brigade Criminelle officer Eric Gigou, who described how the police attempted to piece together what happened in the lead up to the crash.

Gigou explained: "We reconstructed the route they took. Tried to discover all the witnesses, people who might have crossed paths with the car, seen motorcycles, seen something.

"For us it's a race against time that started the moment we were given the case because human memory is volatile and over time memories fade."

The documentary - which airs on Channel 4 on Monday night (22.08.22) - will explore the crash and the subsequent police investigations as well as the conspiracy theories which later emerged and continued to swirl around the accident for many years.

The four-part series has been made to mark 25 years since the tragedy, which also claimed the lives of Diana's lover Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul. The couple's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was seriously injured in the accident but survived.