Tom Hardy has won a gold medal at a jiu-jitsu tournament.

'The Dark Knight Rises' star was competing in the REORG Open Jiu-jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, England on Saturday (20.08.22) and came out on top to win a top prize at the event - even proudly showing off his medal in a picture posted on Instagram.

Tom also thrilled a six-year-old 'Venom' fan at the event by taking the time to meet him and pose for pictures.

Carla Frost, from Wolverhampton told Expressandstar.com her son Ollie was delighted to meet his hero.

She said: "The lovely lady from REORG decided to just check (on us). The next thing I know this lovely man (Tom) is walking across the sports hall to us.

"He instinctively scooped my son into a hug and proceeded to just make his year. He's so kind and thoughtful. So surreal! My son has grown up hearing me talk about how talented and brilliant this man is. He loves Venom so this is something I know he will always remember."

Pictures show Tom posing with Ollie after the event and even giving him a huge hug.

The 44-year-old actor is a keen fan of combat sports and martial arts after having trained in MMA for his 2011 film 'Warrior' and believed to be ranked as a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The jiu-jitsu tournament was hosted by REORG - a charity which teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu to frontline military or emergency personnel who have suffered serious injuries, or those battling post-traumatic stress disorder.