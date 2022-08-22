Halle Bailey is "for sure" in love with DDG.

The 22-year-old singer and actress has been linked to the 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and who is also known as PontiacMadeDDG - since January and Halle says the relationship is serious.

She told Essence's September/October 2022: "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history."

When asked if she is in love with him, Halle said: "Yes. For sure I am."

Halle also revealed that she sees herself as a "protector" in her relationships with loved ones.

She explained: "If you've got a problem with so-and-so, then we've got a problem. I'm a fire sign ... If I love you and somebody crosses you, it's over. That's been my stance since I was young."

And Halle spoke about how her body is changing as she gets older, joking that her twin sister Chlöe got the "booty", while she is "getting some cleavage".

She said: "Finally, I'm 22 years old, and some of the weight is sticking, and I'm happy about it. Chlöe has the booty, and I'm getting some cleavage."

Chlöe added: "As much as people think I'm so confident, 80 per cent of the time I feel the complete opposite of that. That's why I put so much of myself into my music. That's where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life — whenever I'm onstage. The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I'm like, 'Who the hell is that?'

"It's really about making a statement and showing people who I am through my clothes. Fashion isn't all about being expensive and wearing brand names. It's about feeling put together and looking like how you want to feel and how you want people to perceive you."