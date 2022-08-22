Joss Stone is renting out her lavish country mansion for £1,325-per-week.

The 35-year-old singer bought the Devon house she grew up in when her parents split up but since Joss is based in the US, she has decided to rent it out to holidaymakers.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Joss is having the house rented out because she doesn’t want it mothballed.

"The place means a lot to her. She wants to keep her roots in Devon."

Speaking about the house, Joss - who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz, 32 - said: “My house is where I spent my childhood. Being there is very grounding. The countryside just makes me feel better.”

The mansion has five bedrooms, a country kitchen with exposed beams and Joss' grand piano.

Meanwhile, Joss recently revealed she doesn't have a name picked out for her son, who is due on October 20.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: "I just checked on my Preggo app and it says 10 weeks - how can I have 10 weeks left? Have I done the math's wrong?!

"It's a crazy thought, I'm so excited. I can't wait to meet the little guy.

"Has anyone any name suggestions because I am cutting it a little fine. I have some ideas, but I haven't decided and I don't think I am going to decide until I see him."