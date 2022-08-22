Harry Styles: ‘I’ve gone on my own journey with figuring out sexuality’

Harry Styles says he has gone on a journey to figure out and get comfortable with his sexuality.

The singer and actor, 28, dressed in a gender-fluid outfit of feathers and fur to make the admission in a cover interview with the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Ex-One Direction member Harry, who is dating actress Olivia Wilde, 38, said while discussing playing gay policeman Tom Burgess in the new romantic drama ‘My Policeman’: “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

“To him (Tom), ‘My Policeman’ is a very human story. It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’.

“It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

The singer added even though he is hard working he isn’t perfect, saying: “I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person.”

Harry said one of his struggles with fame is dealing with fans who try to get close to him when he simply wants to be a musician.

He added: “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

