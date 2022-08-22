Shakira is reportedly raging with ex-husband Gerard Piqué after he was seen out with his new student girlfriend who is 12 years his junior.

The singer, 45, split from the Barcelona footballer, 35, in June but is said to be “very angry” he broke an alleged deal to keep new relationships quiet for a year.

Gerard has moved on by secretly dating student Clara Chia Marti, 23, who also works for him.

The couple were recently pictured at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

Shakira’s family have said she is fuming at seeing images of the father of her two children in public with his new girlfriend, according to Spanish celebrity site Socialite.

The outlet said the pair had agreed not to be seen in public with new partners for a year after the split, and says the images will “hurt” Shakira “a lot”.

Clara Chia is believed to have met Gerard while working on events at his production company Kosmos and sources say they have been seeing each other for “some time”.

An insider told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months.

“She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her.

"That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”

Shakira started dating Gerard after they met in 2010 when he appeared in her ‘Waka Waka’ music video.

The couple have agreed on a temporary custody agreement, but not revealed why they broke up.

Shakira’s apparent sadness comes as she faces up to eight years in jail if found guilty of an alleged massive £12 million tax fraud.

She is charged with defrauding the Spanish treasury out of millions over a three-year period between 2012 and 2014, but strongly protests her innocence.