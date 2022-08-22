Harry Styles is thinking of having kids and goes to therapy once a week.

The ex-One Direction, singer, 28, who is dating mum-of-two Olivia Wilde, 38, opened up about his plans in a chat with the new edition of Rolling Stone magazine.

Asked what he would be like if he had children one day, the singer and actor said: “Well, if I have kids at some point, I will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share.”

Actress Olivia is already to mother to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, five, from her former relationship with 46-year-old ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason Sudeikis.

Harry added he has been in therapy for two years and has recently increased to weekly sessions.

He said: “I committed to doing it once a week. I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why wouldn’t I do that with my mind?”

He also told how he has adopted rituals after performing on stage.

When he played two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in June, the first thing he did after stepping offstage each night was take a shower as he thinks it gives him time to get clarity on the gig and reflect in general.

He added: “It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience.

“Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Just like a naked baby, basically.”

He added when he next gets a break from touring he will go on holiday with friends and catch up on the latest ‘Love Island’ season he was “gutted” at missing.