Vladimir Putin has branded the car bomb killing of his Ukrainian invasion mastermind’s TV pundit daughter a “vile crime”.

Neo-Nazi occultist Alexander Dugin, known as ‘Putin’s brain’, had called for vengeance for the explosion that blew up his 30-year-old daughter Darya ‘Dasha’ Dugina on Saturday. (20.08.22)

Amid rumours Putin, 69, was behind the hit in retaliation for Dugin apparently criticising him for not being harsh enough in his bombardment of Ukraine, the Russian despot released a statement paying tribute to Dugina.

In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin said: “A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart – kind, loving, sympathetic and open.”

Russia is bizarrely placing the blame for the explosion on a female Ukrainian assassin whom it claims sneaked into Moscow with her 12-year-old daughter, with Putin’s spies even claiming the alleged hitwoman got in and out of Russia in a Mini Cooper – in echoes of 1969 film ‘The Italian Job’.

Dugin reportedly suffered a heart attack following Saturday evening’s bomb attack after he was taken to hospital following footage capturing him clasping his head in despair as he watched his daughter’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado burn on a highway outside Moscow.

In his first statement since the attack, Dugin damned what he called a “terrorist attack carried out by the Nazi Ukrainian regime”.

He added: “But they will not succeed. Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution.

“It’s too petty, it’s not Russian style. We need only our victory. My daughter laid her life on its altar – so please win.”

Dugin, 60, escaped death by deciding to switch cars at the last minute after he returned with his daughter from a Russian ‘Tradition’ festival.

Russian journalist Dugina had reported from Ukraine since the start of the war for pro-Russian media, and was last month sanctioned by the British government for being “a frequent and high-profile contributor” of disinformation about the nation and Putin’s invasion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing in which she died.

Putin’s closest allies are said to be on high alert as the blast has increased fears he and his top generals are being lined up for a coup.