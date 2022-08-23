Princess Diana’s infamous letter in which she warned she could be killed in a staged car crash was only passed to French investigators six years after her fatal collision, a new documentary claims.

The film ‘Investigating Diana: Death In Paris’ refers to the so-called ‘Mishcon Note’ as it was written by the Princess of Wales’ legal adviser in 1995, and is reportedly an account of what Diana said during a meeting with Victor Mishcon and her personal private secretary at the time.

Diana apparently alleged she had been told by a source there would be plans to “get rid of her” by April 1996, using the method of a car crash that would either leave her maimed or dead.

The Daily Mail has also claimed even though Mishcon handed his note to senior Metropolitan Police officers in 1997 when Diana died, it was not sent to French authorities probing her car crash in a Paris tunnel until six years later.

Diana’s brothers and sisters only found out about the letter more than a decade after it was written, with her boys, princes William and Harry, also kept unaware of it for a long time, according to the newspaper.

The ‘Investigating Diana’ film is a co-production between Channel 4 and Discovery Plus, billed as a “gripping and forensic police procedural” which will expose how “powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth”.

It will feature interviews with detectives from both British and French forces who investigated Diana’s crash, with some of them speaking publicly for the first time.

Diana died 25 years ago aged 36 on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner and rumoured fiancé Dodi Al-Fayed, with their driver Henri Paul also killed.

Paul was ruled to be under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, with a lengthy 2008 inquest finding Diana was unlawfully killed as a result of “grossly negligent” driving.

‘Investigating Diana: Death In Paris’ will air on Channel 4 and All4 from 21 August.