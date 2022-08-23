Sara Cox has renewed her wedding vows.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ, 47, and her husband Ben Cyzer first tied the knot nine years ago, and last weekend the couple said "I do" once again at an inflatable chapel at music festival Camp Bestival Shropshire, at Weston Park, central England.

Sara toasted the occasion with a can of Stella Artois lager.

She wrote on Instagram: "We renewed our vows with our best besti buddies @campbestivalshropshire …and the bride wore satin carried a can of Stella (sic)"

Sara also donned a satin gown for the spectacle, while Gary wore an unbuttoned leopard print shirt and tie.

It costs £40 for couples to marry at Bestival.

The pair - who have two children together, son Isaac and daughter Renee - first married in 2013 after dating for seven years after meeting in 2006, when he was head of account management at advertising agency Fallon London.

Sara - who also has daughter Lola, 18, with ex-husband Jon Carter - recently admitted she is "really happy" with Ben.

She said: "Overall, I've been really lucky. I had a bit of a false start with the old marriage stakes, when my first marriage went pear-shaped.

"But after that luckily I'm with Ben and I'm really happy and I've a great career, but I could just see how easily the odd decision you make or life getting in the way can affect things."

The star previously admitted she didn't like guys who are "too handsome".

Speaking in 2016, she joked: "I don't want to upset my husband but I don 't really like people who are too handsome. They have to be funny too."