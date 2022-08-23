Sarah Michelle Gellar "needed to take a break" from acting after Robin Williams' death.

The 45-year-old actress played the late comedian's daughter in sitcom 'The Crazy Ones' - his final TV role before he took his own life aged 63 in August 2014 - and she decided to step back to process his death and focus on her own family.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I've been working my entire life.

"When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, 'I need to take a break.' "

The 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' legend - who has children Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, nine, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - explained how her bond with Williams inspired her to be at home with her kids.

She added: "I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids' life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be."

As her children grew up, she found herself "starting to really miss" acting, but she was determined to wait for "the right opportunity" for a comeback project.

She found it in upcoming Paramount+ drama 'Wolf Pack', which sees her appear as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey while serving as executive producer.

She noted that being among people she "really loves working with" is key to her happiness, and she wants everyone on set to "have a good time" despite the long hours.

She said: "It's about working with people that I really love working with, where I look forward to spending time with the people.

"I want everyone to have a good time because look, acting's fun. We're creative, and yeah, sometimes the nights are really long, but what we get to do is really cool."