Aubrey Plaza is set to join the cast of 'Megalopolis'.

The 38-year-old star is expected to appear alongside Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne in 'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola’s forthcoming film, sources have told Deadline.

Last September, the filmmaker admitted he is willing to fork out more than $100 million to make the movie, which has been in the pipeline for decades, and was said to want Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, and Michelle Pfeiffer for the motion picture.

He said at the time: "I'm committed to making this movie, I'd like to make it in the fall of 2022.

"I don't have all my cast approved, but I have enough of them to have confidence that it is going to be a very exciting cast. The picture's going to cost $100 million to $120 million. Needless to say, I hope it's closer to $100 million.

"I'm prepared to match some outside financing, almost dollar for dollar. In other words, I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is."

The movie takes place in a modern city but the origins of the story are in Ancient Rome.

The 83-year-old director said: "This film I want to make, I believe is an exciting change from the kinds of movies being offered to the public.

"Mainly because it puts forward a fundamental message that it's time for us to consider the society we live in isn't the only alternative available to us. And that a utopia isn't so much a little experiment place in the country; a utopia is a discussion of people asking the right questions on just that subject, and if the society we're living in is the only alternative or, if for the sake of young people, there are better choices that should be discussed.

"Hopefully that is the influence I dream of this movie having. And for that reason I am willing and capable of investing at a high number, to make it come true. I'm putting together the means of doing that."