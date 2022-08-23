Kathy Griffin has claimed her surgeon is "ghosting" her about her post-cancer scans.

The 61-year-old comedian - who revealed in December 2021 she was cancer free after revealing her diagnosis last August - has turned to her social media followings for advice.

She wrote on Instagram: "OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me.

“This is what it’s come to people! I’m putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist’s nose and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what’s going on with my post operation situation!

"Social media can be used for good, dammit!”

Although the comments were obviously unverified in terms of medical accuracy, plenty of people responded as she shared a picture of her scan results in text form.

One follower said it "looks good no concerns" as people deciphered the medical terminology, while another added: "Without recurrence or metastases = excellent!!! (Not an oncologist; just happy you’re well)”.

She shared the same post on Twitter, and one person recommended a specialist to her, but it turned out it was the same one she claims had ghosted her.

She replied: "He was the surgeon who did my 1/2 left lung removal.

"But, I lost confidence in him bc the day he did my surgery in the am, he himself underwent anesthesia a couple hours later in the same hospital and had his own knee operated on.

"So he didn't eat or drink before he cut me."

Late last year, Kathy revealed she is in remission during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

She said at the time: "I'm cancer-free.

"I don't know why, I had a tumour, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan."