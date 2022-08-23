YouTube Shorts has added a watermark to downloadable content.

The short-form video-sharing platform - which was launched by YouTube as an apparent rival to social media giant TikTok back in September 2020 - is now embalzoning videos downloaded by creators with a watermark of the company's logo in order to promote the brand.

In a blog post, parent company Google said: "If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content. We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you're sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts. "

The company went on to explain to Creators that the feautre will be rolled out on various device mediums - both mobile and desktop - across the coming weeks.

The post added: "This is rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and we plan to expand to mobile over the coming months."

The move comes less than a month after YouTube announced that Creators would now be able to convert their regular-length YouTube Videos into a Shorts video up to 60 seconds or less in an effort to "make it easier" for its 51 million Creators to make "even more new content."

At the time. Google wrote: "Attention Shorts creators: to make it easier to create even more new content, you can now convert up to 60 seconds from your own existing long-form YouTube videos (on iOS devices) and turn them into Shorts using all the same editing tools that you know and love (text, timeline editor, filters, etc.) Android is currently limited to 15 seconds and we’ll be expanding it in the future."

