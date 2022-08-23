Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding was so "goddamn beautiful" that guest Kevin Smith "bawled throughout".

The 52-year-old comedian and filmmaker - who starred alongside Ben in the likes of 'Chasing Amy' and 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' - quipped that he was not in attendance at the lavish bash at Ben's sprawling mansion at first, however, he later gushed about how "overwhelmingly emotional" the ceremony was.

Jason Mewes, who played Jay in 'Jay and Silent Bob', was also there with his wife Jordan Mansanto.

Kevin said of a picture of the foursome at the bash: “I put up a couple of pictures of me and my friends, my wife [Jennifer Schwalbach Smith] and Jay [Mewes] and Jay’s wife Jordan [Mansanto] in white outfits on both Twitter and Instagram — never said what I was doing whatsoever.

“And I just read a slew of articles telling me that I went to Ben Affleck’s wedding, man. Those two things seem conflated.” He quipped, “I just happened to be wearing white.”

He went on: "That being said, had I been at that wedding — f***, was it one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.

“I can't share details because it would be theirs to share.”

However, keeping it coy, he spilled to 'Entertainment Tonight': “I'm a crier.

“I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of ‘The Flash.’ I cry watching ‘Degrassi’ for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

The event came after the couple got married in Las Vegas in July, with the pair followed down the aisle at the property by close friends and family.

Guests also included Ben’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel - and Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Ben and JLo - nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ - set out a massive white carpet with the 53-year-old bride in a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with a long train and veil, while Ben, 50, wore a black and white tuxedo.

Photographs showed the pair hugging at a waterside jetty at the mansion, with a fireworks display from a lake at the property.

The pair getting hitched comes 20 years after the couple dated and got engaged, only to call off their nuptials in 2003.