Vetster is to launch in the UK.

The Canadian telehealth company - which provides virtual veterinary care to animals by connecting their owners to connects licensed practitioners - is set to launch in the UK for the first time after receiving a £25 million raise in funding.

Mark Bordo, CEO and co-founder, Vetster told UKTN: "Veterinarians are facing tremendous pressure to provide services to millions of pet owners. Vetster’s virtual care platform connects pet owners with licenced UK veterinarians to provide support when their clinic is closed, to answer a non-urgent question, and to improve the health outcomes of their pet and help ensure owners can care for their animals."

What's more, the outlet also explained that the company commissioned a commissioned study that found that the majority of UK veterinary clinics (57%) are struggling with the volume of appointments for pets.

However, a statement posted on Vetster's website explains that the concept of Vetester offers pet owners an "accessible, affordable" alternative to visiting the vet in person.

It reads: "Veterinary telemedicine is the provision of veterinary medicine online, whether through video, voice or text chat. While it can’t replace the need to see your veterinarian in-person, it can provide peace of mind from the comfort of your own home. Telemedicine offers an accessible, affordable way to “see” the vet anytime day or night in the most efficient way."

