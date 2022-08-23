Julia Fox has urged parents to buy cleaning tools instead of toys.

The 32-year-old actress made the plea on TikTok after discovering that her 19-month-old son Valentino – who she shares with former husband Peter Artemiev - "doesn't care for his toys".

In a message to her followers on the platform, Julia said: "He is actually more interested in what I'm doing.

"So I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that's really important."

The 'Uncut Gems' actress, who hit headlines for her brief relationship with Kanye West earlier this year, also claimed the notion of childhood was a money-grabbing technique.

She said: "The idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s*** that's not really teaching your kid anything".

And Julia suggested "the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century".

She added: "Prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."

Meanwhile, the star previously branded Kanye as "harmless" despite his "aggressive" online attacks towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Asked if Kim and Pete should be afraid of Kanye, Julia told TMZ: "No, Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic, creative expression. I know it's aggressive but when it comes down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Fox is also writing a book but confirmed that it is "not a memoir".

Asked if it would chronicle her life, she said: "No, it was going to be a memoir at first but now it’s just like my first book."