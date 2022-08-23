Harris Dickinson will star in 'The Iron Claw'.

The 26-year-old actor has joined Zac Efron in the cast of Sean Durkin's new movie that will revolve around the Von Erich wrestling family.

Harris will portray David Von Erich in the film with Zac set to star as David's elder brother Kevin Von Erich.

Based on the family's true story, the project will follow the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a big impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the movie, which will be written and directed by Durkin. Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman are producing the film.

Dickinson's breakout role came as John Paul Getty III in the TV series 'Trust' and he also appeared in movies such as 'The King's Man', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.

Harris features alongside Sam Rockwell in the upcoming film 'See How They Run' and revealed that he has been inspired by his co-star's grounded approach.

The star explained: "Despite having this rich career, full of accolades and whatnot, he has not bought into his own b*******.

"And I think that makes you a better performer, because the minute you lose sight of what reality is and that you're not the centre of the universe, then that's when you start to lose sight of people, and how can you portray people if you're getting caught up in that?"

Harris confessed that he can feel "guilty" about his acting success but appreciates that movies provide "escapism" for audiences.

He said: "Sometimes I feel guilty, especially given the tumultuous times that we're in. But then you have to be reminded that storytelling is a form of escapism in some way, and that's important."