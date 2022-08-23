Chris Martin treated Shane Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke to a VIP pass so she could hang out with Coldplay.

The 'Yellow' hitmaker, 45, gave the late Australian cricket legend's 25-year-old daughter the pass to come backstage and meet them after she saw them perform at London's Wembley Stadium on Monday. (22.08.22)

Brooke is currently on holiday in England with boyfriend Alex Heath and posted a picture of her hugging Chris with a gallery of snaps from the gig.

She captioned her pictures: “2 of the most incredible nights with some very special people. Thank you Chris for all the happiness you bring to everyone around you.”

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian, whose mother dated Brooke’s cricketing icon father from 2010 to 2013, responded with five love heart emojis, while her mother Simone responded with “love” followed by several expressive emojis.

It comes after Chris Martin performing a poignant version of Coldplay’s track ‘Yellow’ at Shane’s memorial service in March after he died from natural causes while holidaying with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Last year, Shane said Chris turned to him when he has a “block in music writing”, and the pair had been close friends since meeting in a hotel elevator in 2001.

Chris also appeared in the film ‘Shane’, the documentary released in January about the sport legend’s life.

Meanwhile, Australia's Channel Nine previously announced plans for a new show which explore his dramas both on and off the field, and his former manager James Erkstine has condemned the plans.

He said: "He's only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves."