One in 10 gamers may need to give video games due to the cost of living crisis, according to a survey.

The increase to the energy cap - which saw average household bills expected to soar up to £3600 a year - has led to some people reassess their energy usage, including their favourite leisure time.

A survey conducted by Carbon Cutting Consoles - which asked if and how their gaming had been impacted by the ongoing rise in energy bills - discovered that roughly nine per cent of gamers were considering quitting completely.

Twenty one per cent of people surveyed have already whittled down their time spent on their consoles while 15 per cent have sought to reduce money spent on other things, like their food shop, to prioritise video gaming.

Forty-six per cent of respondents were hesitant to surrender their leisure time activity, with many labelling it as a great outlet for relieving stress and being a great thing to do when hanging out with their pals.

Fifty-three per cent of those asked said they were willing to cut back due to the financial cost while 64 per cent of people didn’t even consider the financial implications before.

Carbon-Cutting Consoles also found that Sony was “most polluting games console provider”.

Their website reads: “The most polluting games console provider came out as PlayStation (Sony), so it’s no surprise that they’ve pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions not just in operations, but throughout product life cycles. Most recently, Sony announced that they’ve accelerated their target year for carbon neutrality from 2050 to 2040, which is the timeline they’re aiming to produce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) of virtually zero.”