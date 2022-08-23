Sega is reportedly developing film versions of its classic titles ‘Space Channel 5’ and ‘Comix Zone’ after its ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ adaptation was a $300 million box office smash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the firm will partner with Picturestart to adapt the games – a production company most recently responsible for the 2022 comedy-drama ‘Cha Cha Smooth’.

It comes after ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, starring Jim Carrey as a mad scientist, was a huge big-screen hit, with its producer Toru Nakahara said to be taking the same role in the two new projects.

‘Comix Zone’ is a 1999 “side-scrolling” adventure game where the protagonist is pulled into a universe by a supervillain.

‘Space Channel 5’ from 2002 followed a news reporter fighting off an alien invasion using the power of dance.

The ‘Comix Zone’ film is said to have the title ‘Zone’ and reportedly involves a comic book creator and a queer writer of colour who are sucked into a comic.

The pair then have to work together to stop a supervillain from wreaking chaos on the world, and will be written by Mae Catt who will be joined by Sega producer Kagasei Shimomura.

The ‘Space Channel 5’ adaptation is set to be a comedy titled ‘Channel 5’ and will revolve around a fast-food worker contacted by a reporter from the future who needs his help to save the world from invading aliens – before they decide to fight back by dancing.

It is reportedly being written by Barry Battles and Nir Paniry, with Sega game director Takumi Yoshinaga joining the team.