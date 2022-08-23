Edge is planning to retire from WWE next summer.

The 48-year-old Hall of Famer - who made a shock return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble after being forced to retire nine years earlier due to injury - has announced plans to hang up his boots in August 2023.

Speaking to fans in Toronto, Canada after 'Raw' went off the air on Monday night (22.08.22), he said: "What I didn't dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight with every fibre of my being to get this back! All of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship.

"I just stood toe to toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry in Damian Priest - and I can't wait to do it some more.

"I can't wait to hopefully come back one last time - one last time, here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August.

"So next time in August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you… and in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

The former world champion insisted it would be the right scenario for his swansong, as he tried to reassure some fans who booed the announcement.

He added: "Baby, that's ok man. This is the place for me to do it, ok? I mean this when I say it - I love all of you."

His comments in front of the audience come after he discussed his career plans in an interview last week and admitted his current run was an opportunity to address some unfinished business after his first retirement aged 37, which was three years short of his original career goal.

He told Bleacher Report: "This run, I feel I've been able to do some of that. To me, that has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway.

"I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it's going to end soon. I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more."