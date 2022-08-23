In a now deleted post to Youtube, Sega accidentally gave away details of the hotly anticipated new Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Frontiers.

The ad, which shows the blue-haired hedgehog leaping against a gorgeously rendered landscape, was quickly removed by Sega but not before eagle-eyed fans picked up on the release date of November 8th .

The leak confirms a statement released by Sega earlier this month. In it, execs say, ‘“We have high expectations for Sonic Frontiers, the mainstay title that is scheduled to be launched this winter,”

The statement came in response to fan backlash after Sega released gameplay footage which left many disappointed. Taking to Twitter, fans began to call for the game to be delayed.

This doesn’t bode well for Sega whose last game in the series, Sonic Forces, received mixed reviews.

Sega have yet to comment on the error, but it seems likely that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Sonic in the coming months.