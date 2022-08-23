Leah Remini reportedly chose to spend time with her college-bound daughter Sofia Pagan instead of going to best friend Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck.

The actress, 52, chose to “prioritise family time” with her 18-year-old, according to TMZ, which also said there were “no hard feelings” between the actresses.

Others who didn’t make it to Ben and JLo’s three-day wedding party at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia included Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner also swerving the ceremony.

Work obligations were said to have stopped Jennifer, 50, attending, while Casey, 47, is said to have had prior family commitments that involved taking his son Atticus to football practice.

Sofia is ‘The King of Queens’ actress Leah’s only child with her actor husband Angelo Pagan, 54, whom she married in 2003 before they had their daughter in 2004.

Leah and Jennifer, 53, became friends more than a decade ago as soon as they were introduced by Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The actress had attended a film premiere with her then-husband Angelo Pagan where she met JLo for the first time.

Leah said in 2018: “We went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life.

“And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, ‘I hope it’s the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here’, and as I got closer I was like, ‘Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty’.

“I even said that! I said, ‘Goddamnit, why the f***… why are you so f****** pretty?’ And she laughed.

“I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope she’s dumb, ya know? I was like, ‘She could be dumb!’ I wanted to find something and I didn’t.”

Lopez added about the start of their friendship: “And we fell in love right there.”