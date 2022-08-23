Will Smith made a return to Instagram by catching a giant spider.

The 'King Richard' star has been absent from social media since he controversially slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year but shared an Instagram video on Sunday (21.08.22) where he and son Trey trapped the massive arachnid under a bowl.

Will quipped that it was Trey's job to dispose of the spider.

The 53-year-old actor says in the clip: "You gotta get that outta here. You're young and strong, you can handle the bite."

Will's new Instagram post came a day after he had hinted that he could be making a return to social media.

He captioned a video of a baby gorilla gently poking at an adult gorilla: "Me trying to get back on social."

Will reacted angrily after Rock had joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia at the Academy Awards in March, prompting Will to walk on stage and slap the comic across his face.

Will has since described his behaviour as "shocking, painful and inexcusable".

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor, who resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for ten years following the incident, said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."