Patsy Kensit has thanked her two sons for helping her get through her horrific menopause.

The 54-year-old actress entered the cycle aged 45 after she underwent an emergency hysterectomy and woke up in hospital with severe brain fog that left her unable to recall simple conversations and remember why she was in a shop.

She said on ITV’s Loose Women on Tuesday (23.08.22) her boys Lennon Gallagher, 22, who she had with ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, and her eldest boy James, 29, whom she shares with Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr, helped her pull through.

Patsy – who says her sons are “lovely boys” who treat their girlfriends with “respect” – added: “I think my sons were incredibly supportive, and people very close to me were – but there are sceptics.”

Calling for more preparation and support to be provided to women about menopause, Patsy said: “There’s a stigma to it. We prepare our young ones for puberty and really, the menopause – ‘the change’ – it’s named perfectly, because you’re changing again, it’s like puberty.

“But it’s all very hush, hush and you don’t talk about it, because it makes people feel uncomfortable.”

Patsy said she feared she was suffering dementia during menopause, and once walked out of a supermarket with a cabbage and pair of “American tan tights” after forgetting why she had left the house.

She was given a hormone therapy implant a day before she was due to make an appearance on This Morning to promote her autobiography.

Patsy appeared to slur her words during the 2013 chat and told rambling anecdotes, and at the time was accused of being drunk or on drugs.

She said: “I had a horrible reaction to a HRT implant I was given, and it all kind of fell apart live on air, and I was accused of not being lucid.

“It was brain fog – I said in the interview, ‘Listen, I’ve just gad a hysterectomy, and I was suffering from menopause, you know?’.

“It was so random, and I was crucified for it. It wouldn’t happen now, thank God – but you can take a pop at me, I’m a big girl.”

When the four-times divorced former model was asked if she had a man in her life she replied she “can’t be bothered” as her sons and friends mean she has “enough male energy in my life”.