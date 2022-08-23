Steven Bochco’s Los Angeles estate is on sale for $35 million.

The sale comes four years after the Emmy-winning TV writer and producer died of leukaemia at age 74.

Built in 1937, the mansion was designed by famed architect Paul Williams and reportedly lived in by actor Sylvester Stallone during the 1970s.

Sitting in the exclusive Pacific Palisades Riviera neighbourhood, the gated home is fronted by a manicured lawn.

It includes a seven-bedroom, nine-bath home spread across a double lot spanning over an acre.

A striking red front door leads into the Tudor-style home, which features nearly 11,000 square feet of two-level living space, with banks of French doors creating indoor-outdoor spaces.

Highlights include an entry foyer sporting a curving staircase topped by a decorative wood-beam ceiling.

The formal living room is warmed by a fireplace, and the restaurant-level kitchen is fitted with an island, wood-burning pizza oven, high-end stainless appliances and a windowed breakfast nook.

There’s also a formal dining room, fireside library lined with built-in bookshelves and a family room equipped with a projector screen, plus a private guest apartment wing and wine cellar.

An upstairs master bedroom sits lies beneath a vaulted ceiling, and comes with a fireplace, sitting area and balcony with treetop views, along with dual walk-in-closets and baths.

Outdoors, the park-like grounds are showcased by a large pool and spa flanked by an open-air cabana, as well as several spots ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Topping it off is a tennis court and one-bed guesthouse boasting a kitchen and gym.

The listing is held by Aaron Kirman, Morgan Trent and Dalton Gomez of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Bochco created some of the small screen’s most beloved shows of all time including ‘L.A. Law’, ‘Doogie Howser, M.D’, ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Murder One’ and ‘Hill Street Blues’,

He died in April 2018 after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2014.

He won 10 Emmys since 1991, with six of the awards for ‘Hill Street Blues’.