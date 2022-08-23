Selena Gomez has been a "lucky star" for the makers of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 30-year-old singer has starred in the comedy series alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, and Dan Fogelman - the show's executive producer - admits that they've played a huge role in enticing other big-name stars to make cameo appearances.

He joked: "All I will say is that doors open up to you when you have Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in your television show, and if they make a couple of telephone calls for you.

"That has been our North star and our lucky star since we started it, and it continues to work for us."

The show has featured appearances from the likes of Paul Rudd and Cara Delevingne.

And Martin has revealed that season three of the show "is set up".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I believe in a complete story per year. I don't believe in [a cliffhanger] so every year they never solve the crime - we actually solve the crime and then we will introduce a teaser for next year."

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted that she loved working with Cara on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The brunette beauty relished appearing alongside her long-time friend in season two of the show.

She said: "We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."

Selena has also enjoyed working with Steve and Martin.

She shared: "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio. They're just the best.

"They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met.

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."