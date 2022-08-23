Serena Williams plans to celebrate her retirement with a glass of Champagne with the Duchess of Sussex.

The 40-year-old sports icon is set to walk away from tennis after the US Open, and Serena has revealed to the duchess how she plans to bow out.

The duchess - who has previously watched Serena play at Wimbledon - said during the first episode of her new Spotify podcast: "We’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one."

Serena - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time - revealed she's looking forward to having a celebratory drink, regardless of how she performs at the US Open in New York.

During her appearance on 'Archetypes', she added: "To the bar – to the bar. That's something to do afterwards. I'm just going out because I can never drink. Have a glass of Champagne.

"Maybe I'll just do some twirls right on out of the stadium."

Earlier this month, Serena announced her plan to retire from tennis.

The Grand Slam-winning star - who has Alexis, four, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - confirmed on Instagram that she'll walk away from the sport "in the next few weeks".

Alongside an image of herself on the cover of Vogue magazine, Serena wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Vogue. September cover issue. There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks [heart emojis] (sic)"