Kelly Clarkson has spent the summer with her ex-husband and their kids in Montana.

The 40-year-old pop star has River, eight, and Remington, six, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and Kelly has explained the benefits of spending time at her ranch in Montana.

Kelly - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021 - shared: "It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute.

"I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature."

Kelly also explained the benefits of spending some time with her ex-husband.

The pop star told the 'Today' show: "The kids were with me and with their dad.

"It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well."

Kelly previously admitted that the public nature of her split from Brandon made it particularly difficult to deal with.

The singer likes to be honest with her fans, but she also felt the need to protect her young children.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker said: "There's a lot of hearts involved here. And you know, that's the thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye.

"So, I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst."