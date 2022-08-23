Demi Lovato never felt comfortable as a "hyper-feminine pop star".

The 30-year-old singer has confessed to feeling uncomfortable during her early pop career - when she was portrayed as a femme fatale - and she's taken aim at her old management team on her new track 'Eat Me'.

Demi told the BBC: "One of the lines is, 'Would you like me better if I was still her?' and I'm referring to a period of time in my life where I was this hyper-feminine pop star that everyone else wanted me to be.

"I was on stage in leotards and stilettos, and that's never been comfortable to me. And so 'Eat Me' was definitely a song where I was talking about how I'm tired of spoon feeding myself to the public.

"That song is just basically saying, 'This is who I am, take it or leave it.'"

Meanwhile, Demi's boyfriend, Jute$, recently described himself as the "luckiest schmuck in the world".

The chart-topping pop star turned 30 on Saturday (20.08.22), and Jute$ took to Instagram to heap praise on the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker.

Alongside a series of romantic photos and videos, Jute$ wrote: "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere) i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u (sic)"