Holly Madison is "so glad" she never had children with Hugh Hefner.

The 42-year-old TV star dated the founder of Playboy magazine between 2001 and 2008 - but she now feels thankful that their IVF journey was unsuccessful.

Holly - who has Rainbow, nine, and Forest, six, with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella - explained: "Looking back I’m so glad it didn’t work 'cause I went on to have the kids of my dreams."

Holly and Hugh - who died in 2017, aged 91 - appeared together in the reality TV series 'The Girls Next Door'.

However, the blonde beauty chose not to show her IVF experience on the programme.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I didn’t really think about including it just because, even when I did go on to have kids, I’m always the one who doesn’t want to tell anyone I’m pregnant until after the three-month mark. I just want to be safe."

Holly also admitted that the show was "very surface".

She explained: "I think it was very cutesy, which is fine, it makes the show fun, but you don't see, like, 95 percent of our lives."

What's more, the TV star was left feeling "horrified" by some of the editing.

Holly feels she was portrayed in a very unflattering way.

She said: "I just feel like I was edited to look like I have absolutely no personality or interests ... I was in school for real estate investment at the time, but they don’t mention that at all. You can see the books on the side of my bed, you can see me in bed studying, but they never mention it.

"I just feel like, 'Eh, that’s kind of done dirty with that.'"