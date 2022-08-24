Demi Lovato feels "sexually empowered".

The 30-year-old pop star is very candid about her sex life on her new album, 'Holy F***', and Demi insists it's something she's never "shied away from".

The 'Heaven' hitmaker - who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 - explained: "I'm a very sexually empowered person. I have my own line of sex toys so it's not something that I've shied away from.

"So this album, it's kind of like sex, drugs, rock and roll ... without the drugs."

Demi admits her entire approach to life has changed since she suffered the heroin overdose.

The singer - who is dating music star Jute$ - told the BBC: "I once said an interview that every day was a challenge and when I look back at those times, I realised that something wasn't right. And it was because I wasn't doing it for myself. Now I am."

Demi recorded the song 'Anyone' shortly before her overdose, and the singer now looks back on the song and its lyrics as a "cry for help".

She explained: "This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened.

"I recorded the vocals for it four days before [the overdose]. The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this [person]?'"

Demi admits the song has taken on a very special meaning.

She said: "I remember being in the hospital [after my overdose] and listening to the song. I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'"