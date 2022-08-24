Amanda Kloots finds being a working mom to be an "emotional rollercoaster".

The 40-year-old TV star's husband, Nick Cordero, died of COVID complications in 2020, and Amanda has found balancing her work life with raising her son to be a huge challenge.

Amanda - who has Elvis, three, with her late husband - wrote on Instagram: "Saying goodbye to this little guy just keeps getting harder and harder. We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new…these types of goodbyes. He understands now when I have to leave him.

"The work/life balance as a working mother is so hard. I love work and I love my son. It's an emotional rollercoaster that I don't think you can fully understand until you do. (sic)"

Amanda feels fortunate to have "a village of incredible people" who have supported her in recent years.

She said: "I'm so lucky to have a village of incredible people that help me on a daily basis. I couldn't do anything without you. You know who you are and I'm eternally grateful."

Earlier this year, Amanda revealed she "would love some love" in her life.

The TV star admitted she's now open to dating once again.

She said: "Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life."

Amanda explained that she's keen to make the most of life and the opportunities that come her way.

She shared: "It started at the end of last year, it's carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don't let fears stop you. Don't say no, say yes. It's just kind of my motto that I'm trying to live by every day. And it's really freeing."