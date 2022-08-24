Kristin Cavallari got a breast lift after breastfeeding.

The 35-year-old reality star - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, six, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - admitted during a Q+A session on social media that she felt inspired to get a "lift" after giving birth to three children.

While appearing live on Twitter, a user asked: "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)."

Kristin replied: "Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all three kids. (sic)"

However, 'The Hills' star was then asked for her opinion on Botox as a cosmetic procedure and explained that she has "never" had it done and even though it looks "amazing" on others, she is concerned about the long-term effects.

She added: "It's not for me (or maybe I should say, I've never done it). But I've seen it look amazing on some people. My concern is that we don't know the long-term effects of it (and I don't mean like 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.

"I'm super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don't bother me."

Meanwhile, the Uncommon James founder - who is currently single - added that while she is not "looking" to have more children at the moment, if the right person came along she would be willing to have another child.

She said: "I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."