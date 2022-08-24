Katie Thurston says her split from John Hersey was "unavoidable."

The 31-year-old reality star was initially engaged to 'The Bachelorette' winner Blake Moynes but later coupled up with fellow contestant John Hersey in November 2021 and has now admitted that he was the one to call time on their relationship.

She said: "John dumped me. Technically, we actually broke up twice. The first time no one knew about it. Like a week or two [later], we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden. I think it was just unavoidable. … Like, we just got [into] a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, … ‘I know more reasons why you don’t like me than why you love me. That's a really s***** feeling"

The former bank marketing manager - who since her time on the dating reality shows has gone on to amass a large following on TikTok - went on to explain that she knew "nothing" she did in the relationship would ever be "good enough" after he accused her of not enjoying his passions.

Speaking on the 'Off the Vine' podcast, she added: "He said, ’I just really need someone who can enjoy my passions and who wants to watch surf, maybe learn surfing with. I look at him and I go, ‘You realize I jumped out of a f****** plane three times … to join him in his passions. Eight hours of ground school, all these things to partake in ‘his passion’ and somehow that was completely ignored and now we’re focused on surfing. At that point, I knew nothing I did was going to ever be good enough."

However, Katie described their split as a "blessing in disguise" even though she was the "saddest" she has ever been following the breakup.

It was really a blessing in disguise. … I think I would have stuck it out a lot longer than I should have. So like, now I’m in a very good place about it. Then, I was probably the saddest I’ve ever been."