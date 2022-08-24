Kim Kardashian is reportedly wishing to date "someone older" after her split from Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder had a 13-year age gap between her and the 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star - who she dated for nine months until earlier this month - and it's been claimed that she is ready to get back on the dating scene and would like to find a man who is older than her.

An insider told E! News: “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life.

“She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

They added: “She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again.”

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be "very supportive" of Pete's decision to attend therapy.

Following their breakup, it emerged that the 'Saturday Night Live' star had turned to therapy after being repeatedly mocked by Kanye West - Kim's ex-husband - on social media.

A source said: "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy.

"Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things - now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

Kanye responded to the news of Kim and Pete's separation by taking to Instagram to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

The outspoken rap star subsequently removed the controversial post - but Kim was still left feeling angry and upset.

A source recently explained: "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

The TV star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - remains on good terms with Pete and she "won't tolerate" the 'Good Morning' rapper's reaction.

The insider explained that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this."

The pair's split is said to have been a "mutual decision".

An insider also insisted that reconciliation is an unlikely prospect.

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."