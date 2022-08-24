Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have tied the knot.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star and her fiance were joined by their nearest and dearest at the Dreams Natura Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico for their big day on Tuesday (23.08.22).

The new Mrs. Davies told People of their nuptials: “I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us."

The bridal party included their co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as groomsmen.

Former 'Vanderpump' stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute were also in attendance.

She said: “They’re a big part of our life."

The couple got engaged last July and have 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies together.

For Scheana, it marks her second marriage as she was previously with Michael Shay from 2014 until their separation in 2016, with the pair's divorce finalised in 2017.

Meanwhile, Scheana recently admitted she “learned a big lesson” after getting married without a prenuptial agreement in place.

The 37-year-old reality star made the admission on an episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ while making arrangements for her wedding to Brock.

Scheana explained: "First time around when I got married, we didn't do a prenup, but there was an addiction problem and when the trust was broken, I realised this isn't a marriage I want to continue."

She continued: "He didn't want to get divorced and I was like, 'How about we split our bank account?' And then he agreed."

In a confessional, Scheana added: "I definitely learned a big lesson. No matter how much you love someone and they love you, there's always a risk that you could lose everything. I just don't want to take that risk again."

Their trip to the lawyer’s office came as - before he popped the question - Scheana warned Brock that she wanted the pair of them to “have all their ducks in a row” before they became man and wife.

Their legal team - and a notary - joined them to get their premarital financial affairs in order with Brock’s lawyer highlighting that it was “somewhat unusual to sign a document before there's a wedding date set” before confirming all assets will remain with the original owner if a divorce is required.