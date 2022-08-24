Chad Stahelski knew he wouldn't have a "ton of cash" to use on 'Day Shift.'

The 53-year-old producer is at the helm of the new vampire movie - which stars Jamie Foxx as a dad who hunts vampires - along with J.J Knight but admitted that he always knew the budget for the fight scenes would be low and wanted to help newcome J.J "make a statement" with his first movie.

He said: "We knew we weren't going to have a ton of cash. We knew it was J.J.'s first movie. You have to make a statement. You have to do something tricky. J.J. is from the same generation that me, Dave, and everybody is else from. We're from the slight of hand generation, as we call it. We have nothing. "

Chad - who is known for his work on cult TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and also directed all of the 'John Wick' movies - added that despite the low funding, the team wanted to keep the "magic" in filmmaking with alternative methods to FX.

He told Collider: " We don't want to give away anything. We don't want you to know it's a prosthetic. We don't want you to know it's a wire gag. We just don't want you to know. We want to keep the magic in filmmaking. But he was like, 'Okay. Well, I want to do all these great things.' And I'm like, 'Okay, which things?; Like, "Look, I'm going to use contortionist for the vampires, so I'm going to make them move differently." So, we don't just say, 'Okay, it's going to be an actor.' Next thing you know, it's a dig double or a digital double, just running around doing stuff. Our goal has always been, and our whole little click is you get great people, they do great things. You get amazing people, they'll do amazing things."

'Day Shift' is available to stream on Netflix now.