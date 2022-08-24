Anne Heche "would love" her final resting place.

The 'Another World' actress - who is survived by her 20-year-old sons Homer and 13-year-old son Atlas - died in August 2022 following a fiery car crash in LA at the age of 53 and now her sons are "convinced" she would approve of her final resting place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

In a statement obtained by PageSix, Homer said: "My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers. It's a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events."

The Los Angeles-based graveyard is also the final resting place of Hollywood star Burt Reynolds and legendary 'Wizard of Oz' actress Judy Garland and according to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the 'Donnie Brasco' star's body was cremated on August 18th.

Anne's death was ruled as an accident, according to the Los

Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

She was in a coma for around a week and was on life support until her death, with her heart kept beating so she could be assessed for organ donation.

Anne had a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma", which was labelled a "significant condition", and typically takes place after the chest hits the steering wheel following a collision.

She was severely burned in the car fire, which took 59 firefighters to

fight and more than an hour before it was extinguished and the actress

was freed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with security footage showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper speeding down the street out of

control before striking a house.