Ozzy Osbourne swore off acid after a horse he spoke to for an hour in a field told him to “f*** off” during a drugs trip.

The Black Sabbath veteran, 73, said he kicked the class A substance after swallowing them like sweets during his rock heyday while conquering America.

He is quoted in the Daily Star on Wednesday (24.08.22) saying: “At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn’t care.

“I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England. I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour.

“In the end the horse turned round and told me to f*** off. That was it for me.”

Ozzy returned to the stage this week in his hometown of Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, two months after “life-altering surgery”.

It came after he was warned he could be paralysed for life after he underwent his first spinal surgery in 2019.

Ozzy, who suffers Parkinson’s disease after being diagnosed in 2019, has had a string of health woes that have interfered with his touring that included a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

The injury triggered previous nerve damage from a quad bike accident 17 years ago, where he fractured eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English country estate.

His resulting spinal surgery left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his torso and the star fearing he would need “bolts” in his neck.

He also said his recovery had a devastating impact on his 69-year-old wife Sharon.

Ozzy, who is undergoing physiotherapy and been told he has one of the mildest forms of Parkinson’s, told The Sun after his first operation: “I was told, ‘You’ve got a good chance of being paralysed for the rest of your life’.

“You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a f****** butcher. I was left in agony.

“Never have I been laid up so bad for so long. It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f*****g kills me.”

Ozzy’s last tour show was in December 2018, and his concerts are set to resume next year.

He said of his two most recent operations, including one in June: “Thank God I found the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal problems. He had to cut nerves and you have to take f****** nerve-pain pills, but I am getting better.”