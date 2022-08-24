Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are honeymooning again in Italy.

The newlyweds - who went to Paris with their kids on their first honeymoon - were spotted on a romantic speedboat trip off the coast of Tremezzo in Lake Como on Tuesday (23.08.22).

And they were also earlier spotted dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the pair were seen deep in conversation and also shared a kiss during the ride.

Ben is said to have been seen looking at pictures from their second wedding day on his phone.

Jennifer, 53, has just shared the "first peak" of her wedding looks on her OnTheJLo.com site.

She captioned a close-up of her face with her veil over it on Instagram: "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com."

The pair's Georgia wedding was so "goddamn beautiful" that guest Kevin Smith "bawled throughout".

The 52-year-old comedian and filmmaker - who starred alongside Ben in the likes of 'Chasing Amy' and 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' - gushed about how "overwhelmingly emotional" the ceremony was.

He spilled: “I'm a crier.

“I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of ‘The Flash.’ I cry watching ‘Degrassi’ for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

The couple's ceremony at Ben's $8.9 million pad, which came after they got married in Las Vegas in July, saw the pair followed down the aisle at the property by close friends and family.

Guests also included Ben’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel - and Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Ben and JLo - nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ - set out a massive white carpet with the beautiful bride in a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with a long train and veil, while Ben, 50, wore a black and white tuxedo.

Photographs showed the pair hugging at a waterside jetty at the mansion, with a fireworks display from a lake at the property.

The pair getting hitched - not once but twice - came 20 years after the couple dated and got engaged, only to call off their nuptials in 2003.