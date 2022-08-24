'The Lords Of The Fallen' was unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The follow-up to the 2014 action role-playing video game saw its trailer aired at the gaming showcase, with 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn narrating the preview.

And fans can expect an "even larger" game, plus a "dual world split between the realms of the living and dead".

Players will have the option to play solo or as a co-op of up to two people.

Creative director Cezar Virtosu teased: “'The Lords of the Fallen' is the spiritual successor fans of the original title have always wanted.

“The game is significantly larger, with a vast, interconnected dual world split between the realms of the living and dead, that players can explore alone or with friends. It’s darker and more challenging, with faster soulslike combat, stronger thematic, richer narrative, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling.”

The new game in the fantasy series comes from Hexworks, part of the CI Games studio, and more information will be revealed later this year.

While there is no release date as of yet, the game is heading to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.