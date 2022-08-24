Rachel Bilson named her daughter after Sleeping Beauty.

The 40-year-old actress is mother to seven-year-old Briar Rose with ex-husband Hayden Christensen and admitted that she almost named her daughter Millie until she realised it was too close to Disney antagonist Maleficient.

She said: "So, when I was pregnant, we really were stuck on Millie. Hayden and I met in a movie called 'Jumper'The and my character’s name was Millie – and then we couldn’t decide if that’s like super lame or super cute. But it was too close to Maleficent…I can’t go there."

However, the former 'Hart of Dixie' star decided to stick with the Disney theme and eventually chose Briar Rose, which is the pseudonym Princess Aurora chooses for herself in the 1959 Walt Disney classic and its 2014 prequel 'Maleficient', which starred Angelina Jolie in the title role.

Speaking on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast, she added: "So, in that Disney theme. It wasn’t intentional cause his grandma’s name was Rose, her middle name’s Rose and her first name is Briar, so it’s after Sleeping Beauty."

Rachel - who split from 'Star Wars' actor Hayden, 41, back in 2017 after 10 years of marriage - previously admitted that while motherhood was her top priority, she and her ex were still "trying to figure out" how to co-parent together.

She said: "Being a mom is No. 1 for me and it always will be…Anything I choose to do for work has to be something I really want. We’re still kind of trying to figure it out…It’s a tricky one. And I don’t know that there is any right way, necessarily.

"We say Mommy has a house and Daddy has a house but she’s pretty young to have an in-depth conversation. Most important for me is that Briar is okay and secure and stable. No matter what I’m dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it’s just about her."