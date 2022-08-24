Gary Busey’s representative has claimed the actor was seen with his trousers round his ankles at a park as he may have needed to relieve himself.

The 78-year-old’s spokesperson offered the explanation after the ‘Point Break’ star was photographed a day after he was charged with sex offences with his pants down and his hands buried in his crotch in broad daylight.

They told Page Six: “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean.

“Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn't get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.”

Busey, nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in 1978 film ‘The Buddy Holly Story’, was seen on Saturday afternoon (20.08.22) at Point Dume Park, Malibu.

His representative stressed Busey was on private property, but he was in full view of the public, while wearing a shirt that referenced ‘Point Break’, in which he played a rebel FBI agent.

Busey was filmed sitting at a bench at a lookout point, where he sat down, took out his phone, then pulled down his trousers.

He stuck one hand down the front of his privates, appeared to clench his jaw and looked around, apparently to check if he was being watched.

Busey then lit a cigar and looked at the ocean for around half an hour before he got back in his car and left the park.

Meanwhile, the actor has denied allegations he groped two women at a convention earlier this month.

He is facing two charges of criminal sexual contact, one of criminal attempt or criminal sexual contact and another of harassment, resulting from claims he touched two fans inappropriately at a ‘Monster-Mania’ event in New Jersey. Busey told TMZ on Monday (22.08.22) “nothing happened” with his accusers and he doesn’t have “any regrets” over the way he acted at the horror films convention in the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70, held from August 12 to 14.

Asked if the allegations were true, Busey added: “It was all false. I don’t care because there are no accusations.”

He insisted his interaction with the “two girls” took “less than 10 seconds”, and claimed they then left.

Busey added: “Then they made their story.”

According to a release from the Cherry Hill police force, the actor was charged on Friday (19.08.22) with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment.

Lieutenant Robert Scheunemann from the force said: “It was about contact, it was about touching.”