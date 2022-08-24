The Pokemon Company revealed some exciting new moves, Pokemon and items in a trailer for the 'Pokemon Scarlet and Violet' games at the end of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships.

The promo kicked off with an introduction to the new Pokemon Cyclizar, a dragon that can use the new move Shed Tail, which can switch to another party member and absorb damage.

A description read: “Cyclizar can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human. Its extremely hard head and thick, lithe tail are not only useful for maintaining balance and absorbing shocks while sprinting - they also provide effective ways to attack during battles.”

Elsewhere, new battle items were unveiled, including The Mirror Herb, Loaded Dice and Bullet Seed.

And to top it off, Scarlet and Violet's signature new battle mechanic, Terastallizing, was teased, which enables Pokemons to change type.

'Pokemon Scarlet and Violet' launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.