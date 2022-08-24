2K has announced The W is being expanded in 'NBA 2K23'.

Players of the popular basketball title on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in for plenty of new playable versions of the WNBA All-Star game, plus the Commissioner's Cup, community challenges, and more all-new content, including 60 WNBA Jerseys this year.

Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts, commented: "The WNBA is quickly growing and evolving, and we are ensuring that we also expand the breadth and scope of The W mode to bring fans of the WNBA more ways to experience it.

"This year The W provides an even more authentic WNBA experience that players can enjoy, from choosing how to expand the league to leading the community to new heights."

For full details on the new updates coming to The W in NBA 2K23 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, check out the latest Courtside Report here: nba.2k.com/2k23/courtside-report/the-w-expanding/.

'NBA 2K23' is currently scheduled for release on September 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, head to www.nba.2k.com.

Players can expect:

Community Goals: Every Season will feature six weekly goals the community can work together to reach. If the community is able to reach the collective goal in four out of the six weeks in that Season, every NBA 2K23 player will receive a reward**

League Expansion: Progressing in The W to the maximum level 10 in League Popularity will unlock two Expansion Team slots. From here, players control how the league expands. Pick the city, build the arena, create the logo, and design the uniforms.

The W Rewards: New content and epic rewards, including WNBA Jerseys, Logo, and Coach MyTEAM cards, can be exclusively found in the W Online. Players can flaunt their jerseys, brand new historic gear, and more in both The W and The City;

Game Changers: Players who dedicate an immense amount of time and effort to achieve the community goal will earn Game Changer status. Game Changers will be granted exclusive access to rewards such as Team Takeover Boosts and will have the ability to imbue other players in The W Online with Player Boosts;

Contact Challenges: As players progress through the mode and gain contacts, they will be issued challenges. These challenges will have players circling certain games on the calendar, teaming up with new players in Contact Workouts, aiming for season-long stat goals, and stretching their game in new ways;

All Star and Commissioner's Cup: For the first time in The W, players will have the opportunity to make the All-Star team and participate in the All-Star game, as well as the Commissioner's Cup.