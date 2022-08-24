John Boyega has no plans to return to 'Star Wars'.

The 30-year-old actor played Finn in the sequel trilogy of the epic sci-fi franchise but has confirmed that he has little interest in coming back for more.

John told SiriusXM: "At this point I'm cool off it. I'm good off it. I think Finn is a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like '(Episode) VII' to '(Episode) IX' was good for me."

Boyega has appeared in a number of projects since his 'Star Wars' adventure came to an end and he explained that he wants to be a "versatile" actor.

The 'They Cloned Tyrone' star said: "To be fair, (with) the allies that I've found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I've been working with... versatility is my path."

John has previously criticised Disney for sidelining his character in the movies but praised the company for its response to the racist abuse directed at Moses Ingram, who starred in the spin-off series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

The actor said: "Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I'm saying? It makes me feel like, 'Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.' Because when I started, it wasn't really a conversation you could bring up.

"You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let's just be silent. It wasn't a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support... for me, (it) fulfils my time where I didn't get the support."