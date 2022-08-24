Gina Rodriguez is the face of Anne Klein’s fall collection.

The former ‘Jane the Virgin’, 38, star will front the campaign for the fashion brand’s autumn pret-a-porter range - which includes clothes, shoes, accessories and jewellery - which will be available for purchase at fashion outlets such as department stores Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk and online retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon and the brand’s own website, Anneklein.com.

In addition to this, Gina selected the winning t-shirt design of the ‘The Anne Klein’s Scholar Design Competition’ - which seeks to contribute to the Fashion Scholarship Fund - by Valeria Nicola, a recipient of the same scholarship and a recent alumni of Savannah College of Art and Design, which will make its debut in the October edition of T, The New York Time Style Magazine and can be bought exclusively at Macy’s and on Anne Klein’s site.

The ‘Someone Great’ star - who is married to actor Joe Locicero , 36 - was chosen for because of her track record of being a “leader” and a “strong advocate” for diversity in Hollywood.

Effy Zinkin, the chief operating officer of Anne Klein’s parent company, WHP Global told WWD: “Gina exemplifies the Anne Klein brand ethos as she is a leader in her industry and a strong advocate for her community. We are honored to have her as the face of our new campaign and as our partner to help further the brand’s mission of encouraging, empowering and engaging women through content and causes that create and foster community.”